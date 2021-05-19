Youth Summer camps and programs returning to the Midlands

After many summer camps and programs for kids were canceled last year, due to the pandemic, organizations across the Midlands and resuming activities this year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Last year, Summer camps and programs were put on pause because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, organizations across the Midlands are holding youth camps and activities again.

The program director for the YMCA of Columbia, Matthew Taranto said this year, the YMCA will be holding a month long camp for kids.

"We're just excited to be back and a lot of parents are kind of calling about the programs and excited for summer to begin," Taranto said.

The summer programs will allow kids to be creative, explore science and technology, explore nature and go swimming, as well as building self confidence.

"So each week is a different theme," Taranto said. "For instance one of my favorite themes, I'm excited for Splish Splash week. So the kids will be doing arts and crafts, based off kind of the theme. We'll be incorporating like water gunfights, water balloon fights slip n slides and things like that. I’m just super excited for a normal summer and I'm sure the kids are as well."

Taranto said the district has allowed the YMCA to hold programs at four area elementary schools. This also limits how many participants can attend each event, so registration is required.

Other organizations in the Midlands are also starting up their summer programs for this year as well. In Calhoun County, the Community Development and Recreational Director, Tyrone Dantzler said they are holding three camps this year.

"This summer, we are going to be offering our summer gymnastics, Junior Golf, and youth basketball for girls and boys," Dantzler said.

He also adds the number of participants are being limited to do COVID-19.

"Registration is open for all youth, even if not in Calhoun County."

Meanwhile, in Newberry County, parents should keep an eye out for the City of Newberry's RecMobile! RecMobile is a truck that is filled with games and other items to bring the fun to local parks in the county.

Other organizations in the City of Newberry will be holding summer events like art camps that includes painting and pottery, tennis camps, theatre camps and more.

In Columbia, the RAM Foundation is also holding a six week education summer camp for those ages 4-13. The program begins June 14, and registration ends on May 31.

This years program will include instruction in reading, math and science. Kids will also participate in the fine arts such as: ballet, piano, drums, creative arts, and more. Applicants can register by clicking here.

Richland County:

YMCA at Columbia summer camps: https://columbiaymca.org/camps

RAM Foundation education camp: https://bit.ly/3v8mXEA

Lexington County:

Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission camps: https://www.lcrac.com/Default.aspx?tabid=362822

Calhoun County:

Calhoun County Parks and Recreational programs: https://calhouncounty.sc.gov/recreation-programs

Sumter County:

YMCA Sumter County: https://www.ymcasumter.org/programs/camps/

Kershaw County:

Summer Day Camps: https://www.kershaw.sc.gov/government/departments-h-q/parks-recreation/summer-day-camps

Newberry County:

Newberry Arts Center: https://www.newberryartscenter.com/classes

Newberry Opera House summer STEAM camp: www.newberryoperahouse.com

Newberry Community Players Theater Camp: https://www.cityofnewberry.com/events/event/2342-newberry-community-players-kids-theater-workshop

Oakland Tennis Center: https://oaklandtenniscenter.com/

YMCA of Orangeburg: https://columbiaymca.org/locations/orangeburg-county-ymca

Lee State Park, Hike with a Ranger, Junk to Jewelry: https://southcarolinaparks.com/lee/programs-and-events#jump

