'A really cool place': This SC beach is the perfect remote getaway this summer

If you want to get away, and get away from people, consider a trip that will take you off the beaten path.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More and more people are getting vaccinated and more travel is being booked. As of this week, 276 million doses have been administered nationwide and 124 million Americans consider themselves fully vaccinated.

That 124 million accounts for 37.9% of the U.S. population. In North Carolina, 3.59 million people are fully vaccinated, which is about 34% of the state's population.

Even with people having the shot, destinations that get the most attention now are places that offer space. So where are those places in the Carolinas you may not know about?

If you want to get away, and get away from people, consider a trip that will take you off the beaten path, maybe to the mountains, or down to the beach. And not somewhere like Myrtle Beach, but beaches that are less crowded and not filled with people.

South Carolina's tourism industry took a $5.5 billion loss in 2020 and they're hoping the summer of 2021 will bring those dollars back. Peach Morrison, who works with SC Tourism, knows plenty of out-of-the-way destinations you might not have heard of that offer beautiful scenery and fewer people.

Places like Hunting Island.

"The trees are coming down in the water," Morrison said. "It's remote, so it's a really cool place."

Another great spot is Edisto Beach. It's even more remote and has no hotels. But it's pure Carolina, gorgeous and a low country nature lover's paradise.

"That’s really good for shelling and it’s an even better spot for sharks teeth, if you like to go hunting for sharks teeth,” Morrison said.

If you really would like to be more remote, try Daufuskie Island, a place you have to get to by ferry. Short-term rentals are aplenty here, but things are booking quickly because the travel forecast for South Carolina is very sunny this summer.

“People want to take shorter trips in both duration and distance, airline traffic is down about 40% but the drive market is strong,” said Duane Parrish of SC Tourism.

St. Phillips Island is another spot. It's small and out of the way, and yes, you have to get there by ferry. It makes for a great day trip, though. The low country offers its own unique brand of vacation with mossy live oaks, the smell of pluff mud at low tide and a good cure for cabin fever.

Whether it's the beach or up to the mountains, elbow room isn't hard to find and it's a cheaper, drivable getaway.