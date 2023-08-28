Tampa airport to close ahead of anticipated Idalia impacts; aims to reopen Thursday

Visitors will not be able to enter the airport, including the main terminal and airsides. TPA is not considered to be a shelter.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — With Tropical Storm Idalia expected to become a major hurricane before making landfall this week somewhere along Florida's west coast, the Tampa International Airport says it will stop all its commercial operations.

During a news conference Monday afternoon, Executive Vice President of Operations and Customer Service John Tiliacos explained the decision came after "extensive conversations" with the National Weather Service.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, all commercial operations will be suspended until further notice. The airport says that while some cargo and private aircraft operations will continue overnight, all air traffic will stop by 7 a.m. Tuesday.

"We've been closely monitoring Tropical Storm Idalia and possible impacts expected in our region – more specifically to our airport," Tiliacos said. "Right now our No. 1 priority is protecting our airport employees, our travelers and our terminal and airfield facilities."

The airport explains the closure will allow the airport time to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the securing of jet bridges, ground equipment and any remaining aircraft.

Visitors will not be able to enter the airport, including the main terminal and airsides. It will not be a shelter, so travelers who could be stranded should make accommodations now.

After the storm passes and it's deemed safe, airport and airline workers hope to begin damage assessment early Wednesday morning.

If all goes well, airport leaders say they anticipate the airport will be fully reopened by early Thursday.

"TPA will closely coordinate the reopening of the Airport with its partners based on roadway safety, facility readiness and staffing. Any changes to the timing will be promptly communicated," the airport said in a release.

Tiliacos took the time to remind people TPA is not considered a shelter, and passengers should contact their airlines directly instead of the airport.