Tennessee looking to boost tourism by offering $250 flight vouchers to four major cities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee officials are offering 10,000 travelers a $250 flight voucher for four airports in the state if they book certain hotel packages.

The state Department of Tourist Development says the $2.5 million for the “Tennessee on Me” promotion is included in the new state budget signed by Gov. Bill Lee.

Y’all can come to Tennessee on Me…or wait, on @GovBillLee or something like that. Anyways, book a 2 night stay in Tennessee at https://t.co/5vVx3opisI and get a free flight voucher. #nowplaying #tnonme pic.twitter.com/Yp351tAlye — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 4, 2021

The vouchers would be good for the Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Knoxville airports through Delta, American Airlines, or Southwest Airlines.

To be eligible, visitors must book at least a two-night hotel package in one of the four cities, with at least one night being Sunday through Wednesday.

Visitors can book until Sept. 15 and must travel between July 11 and Dec. 30.

Governor Lee requested the help of country music star Brad Paisley to help promote the giveaway.