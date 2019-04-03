RED BANK, South Carolina — The front of Red Bank Baptist Church was damaged Sunday night after forecasters say at least two tornadoes struck the Midlands.

The church, which typically has four pillars on the front side, is now down to three as one was blown away during the storm.

Another pillar is still attached, but is now leaning.

Part of the trim near the roof was also stripped bare and debris from the storm's passing is now on church grounds.

RELATED: At least two tornadoes struck the Midlands, forecasters say.

Church Pastor Jeff Wright says they were in worship service when the storm came through.

Everyone gathered in the hallway and covered themselves to stay safe and no one was hurt.

Kayland Hagwood

"The kids were singing Jesus loves me; there were people that were praying," Wright said. "The lights went out but our safety lights came on. I think where we were was the safest place we could be at that time."

Wright says the church is getting assistance to fix the building.

Their biggest concern now is helping any church members who may have been impacted in the community.

"Just thankful that God took care of us last night," Wright said.

Kayland Hagwood