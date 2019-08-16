LEXINGTON, S.C. — 25 years ago, on August 16, 1994, an F3 tornado devastated parts of Lexington injuring at least 40 people. The tornado was one of more than 20 that were confirmed across the palmetto state on this day in history, resulting from the remnants of a tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Beryl made landfall in Florida on August 15, 1994. You may recall the name because Beryl was not retired, and has been used 4 other times since the 1994 hurricane season. The storm had winds of 60 mph upon landfall near Panama City, FL, but the damage didn't end there.

Tropical Storm Beryl created massive flooding issues up the Eastern Seaboard. Some of the highest rainfall totals were in upstate South Carolina, where up to 15 inches of rain was reported on August 16, 1994. One of most lasting legacies of Beryl 1994 was the tornado outbreak that brought a violent funnel of winds through downtown Lexington. Winds from the tornado were estimated to be at least 158 mph. More than 200 homes were damaged and although many were injured, there were no fatalities reported from this tornado.

As we enter into the peak of hurricane season, this weather anniversary is a reminder of the power of tropical systems. The National Hurricane Center ranks the strength of tropical system only by their maximum sustained winds, but Beryl is proof of many other hazards that come with tropical systems.