COLUMBIA, S.C. — What was Tropical Storm Dorian has now turned into Hurricane Dorian, as the storm gains strength and could eventually turn into a mayor hurricane before potentially making landfall in the United States early next week.

The storm's long-term projected path remains uncertain, however, which only underscores this key point: the entire Southeastern U.S. Atlantic coast needs to be closely monitoring this storm.

Current strength/speed of Dorian:

As of 2 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 75 miles an hour and was moving to the northwest at 13 miles per hour. That makes it a minimal Category 1 hurricane

Watches/Warnings:

There are currently no watches or warnings for any part of the U.S. mainland.

A Hurricane warning is in effect for the islands off the coast of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. A hurricane watch is also in effect for Puerto Rico.

A Tropical Storm Warning is also in effect for Puerto Rico.

Current track: Where is Dorian headed?

The National Hurricane Center's consensus track hasn't changed much since this morning, except that it slows it down somewhat. If the current track holds true, the storm would make landfall somewhere around Daytona Beach Monday.

What it has changed is the forecast intensity. On Tuesday, the storm was only projected to be a strong tropical storm; now, however, it could be a Category 3 hurricane, which is considered a "major" hurricane under the intensity scale.

However, the so-called spaghetti models (where each strand represents a different computer model) are picking up on an increasing trend of moving north as well. Some are trying to put landfall near Jacksonville, Florida, or perhaps have it turn north of that area, including toward South Carolina.

What that means is there's growing uncertainty about where the storm will go as it reaches the four and five day outlook and beyond.

Bottom line: What can we expect in the U.S. and South Carolina:

Expect these models to shift and change. So just because it may not show a threat to other parts of the Southeast now, doesn't mean that couldn't change later.

The uncertainty means we cannot rule out scenarios that would take the storm to a large portion of the southeastern U.S., and that includes South Carolina. By the end of the workweek, we'll likely have much more information.

For now, the storm requires continued monitoring by anyone in the southeastern United States, as the forecast path continues to evolve.

