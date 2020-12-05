COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday morning, we received questions about an air quality statement on our phones. The statement read "Very Unhealthy Air Quality" on the default weather application that comes with the iPhone. The statement appeared around 7 AM and disappeared before 10 AM.

It appears if there were high levels of air pollution in the Midlands, it was for a short period of time during the morning. Air pollution reaches it's highest concentrations when the air is dry and stagnant. The record breaking cold temperatures this morning were a symptom of a setup where a ceiling of warm air prevents pollution particles from dispersing. While this can create discomfort for sensitive groups, the situation quickly improves as soon as temperatures warm up.

The statement was likely automatically generated after an observation station in Irmo reported unusually high levels of particular matter in the air. The Environmental Protection Agency defines particulate matter 2.5 as a "mixture of small solid particles and liquid droplets that are found in the air that come from sources such as cars, trucks, and burning activities. The 2.5 means the particles measure less than 2.5 microns which is 25 times smaller than the width of a human hair.

The observation station reported an air quality index of 204 which is a level 5 out of 5 on the Air Quality Index Scale meaning it's "very unhealthy". When levels reach this high, the federal recommendation is to avoid strenuous activity; however, there were no human generated alerts regarding reduced air quality. Typically the Department of Health will issue an air quality alert if they believe people will be impacted by reduced air quality and no alerts were issued in this situation.

As of 12 PM this afternoon, all observation stations are reporting good air quality and the forecast from the Environmental Protection Agency does not have reduced air quality in the forecast for today or Wednesday in the Midlands. However, stay alert for reduced air quality on days with cool and dry mornings, or excessively hot afternoons. These both provide favorable environments for bringing pollution into daily activities.