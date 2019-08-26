COLUMBIA, S.C. — As Dorian moves through open waters, it continues to be a major potential threat for the southeastern United States early next week. In the latest update, data shows it now isn't expected to make landfall until Monday afternoon.

Data from from an Air Force Reserve Unit Hurricane Hunter aircraft and San Juan radar data indicates Hurricane Dorian has intensified and the eye is becoming more defined.

The storm's long-term projected path remains uncertain, and that means everyone from Florida to North Carolina should be paying attention to where this storm goes.

Current strength/speed of Dorian:

As of the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 85 miles an hour and was moving to the northwest at 13 miles per hour. That makes it a Category 1 hurricane, the lowest level on the scale that rates hurricanes.

Watches/Warnings:

There are currently no watches or warnings for any part of the U.S. mainland.

While there are currently are no hurricane watches or warnings in effect, Florida governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon.

Current track: Where is Dorian headed?

The National Hurricane Center's consensus track still has the storm moving northwest over the next two days, then making a hard turn toward the west late Friday. If the current track holds true, the storm would make landfall in the middle of the state Monday.

What has changed is the forecast intensity. On Tuesday, the storm was only projected to be a strong tropical storm; now, however, it could be a Category 3 hurricane, which is considered a "major" hurricane under the intensity scale by Friday. This is because the hurricane would travel through very warm waters on it's way toward the mainland.

It is expected to then push across the Sunshine State, but where it goes after that is uncertain.

WSI

However, the so-called spaghetti models (where each strand represents a different computer model) have been shifting quite a bit. With so much variability, it's hard for us to put high confidence in their tracks -- at least so far. The models have so far not performed well in predicting Dorian's path.

What that means is there's uncertainty about where the storm will go as it reaches the four and five day outlook and beyond.

This could change as we continue to get new data in the next day.

WSI

Bottom line: What can we expect in the U.S. and South Carolina:

Expect these models to continue shift and change. So, just because it may not show a threat to other parts of the Southeast now, doesn't mean that couldn't change later.

The uncertainty means we cannot rule out scenarios that would take the storm to a large portion of the southeastern U.S., including South Carolina. By the end of the workweek, we'll likely have much more information.

For now, the storm requires continued monitoring by anyone in the southeastern United States, as the forecast path continues to evolve.

