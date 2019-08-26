COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Dorian has gained more strength moves into open water and will continue to be a major potential threat for the southeastern United States early next week.

Stay up to date: Download the WLTX app: Android | iPhone and sign up for the WLTX Daily Dive Newsletter.

The storm's long-term projected path remains uncertain, and that means everyone from Florida to North Carolina should be paying attention to where this storm goes.

Current strength/speed of Dorian:

As of the 8 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 80 miles an hour and was moving to the northwest at 13 miles per hour. That makes it a Category 1 hurricane, the lowest level on the scale that rates hurricanes.

RELATED: What dot the different hurricane categories mean?

Watches/Warnings:

There are currently no watches or warnings for any part of the U.S. mainland.

A Hurricane warning is in effect for the islands off the coast of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. A hurricane watch is also in effect for Puerto Rico.

A Tropical Storm Warning is also in effect for Puerto Rico.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, declared a state of emergency.

Current track: Where is Dorian headed?

The National Hurricane Center's consensus track still has the storm moving north-northwest over the next two days, then making a hard turn toward the west late Friday. If the current track holds true, the storm would make landfall in the middle of the state Monday.

What it has changed is the forecast intensity. On Tuesday, the storm was only projected to be a strong tropical storm; now, however, it could be a Category 3 hurricane, which is considered a "major" hurricane under the intensity scale.

It would then push across the Sunshine State, but where it goes after that is uncertain.

WLTX

However, the so-called spaghetti models (where each strand represents a different computer model) have been shifting quite a bit With so much variability, it's hard for us to put high confidence in their tracks--at least so far. The models have so far not performed well in predicting Dorian's path.

What that means is there's growing uncertainty about where the storm will go as it reaches the four and five day outlook and beyond.

This could change as we continue to get new data in the next day.

WLTX

Bottom line: What can we expect in the U.S. and South Carolina:

Expect these models to continue shift and change. So just because it may not show a threat to other parts of the Southeast now, doesn't mean that couldn't change later.

The uncertainty means we cannot rule out scenarios that would take the storm to a large portion of the southeastern U.S., and that includes South Carolina. By the end of the workweek, we'll likely have much more information.

For now, the storm requires continued monitoring by anyone in the southeastern United States, as the forecast path continues to evolve.

You can keep up with the latest on the storm online with WLTX, and by downloading the WLTX app.

Latest forecast? Download the WLTX app: Android | iPhone