A chilly start to the workweek

Lows may fall into the upper 30s for some locations Monday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We enjoyed two seasons over the weekend. Saturday was summer like, and Sunday felt like fall. The typical October weather will continue for the start of the new workweek.

Sunday morning was chilly. Lows dropped into the middle 40s to lower 50s for most of the area. The Columbia airport reported a low of 49 degrees. It was the first time the airport had dropped into the 40s since May 15.

Sunday afternoon was sunny and mild. Temperatures climbed into the upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday afternoon.

Monday morning will be cool under clear skies. Low temperatures are expected to fall into the lower 40s to upper 30s for some traditionally cooler areas.

Monday afternoon will be a little warmer. Highs will be in the middle 70s with sunny skies.

The dry weather will continue through the workweek. A few more clouds will be possible Friday as a cold front moves through, but rain is not expected.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the lower 80s by Wednesday. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s through Friday.

The weekend will be sunny, dry, and seasonable. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Looking Ahead:

According to the Climate Prediction Center, warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected in the 8-14 temperature outlook.

Tracking the Tropics:

The tropics are quiet and are expected to remain that way over the next five days. No tropical activity is in the forecast.