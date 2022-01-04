Dry, pleasant weather through Monday

The next best chance for rain returns to the area Tuesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thursday was stormy, but quiet weather is expected over the next several days as high pressure builds into the area. The weekend will be mostly sunny and mild. Temperatures will be near normal today and Saturday. It will be warmer Sunday and Monday. The next best chance for rain returns to the area Tuesday.

High pressure will dominate our weather over the next few days. Today will be sunny and dry. It will be breezy at times. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph with some stronger gusts. High temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s later today.

Lows Saturday morning may drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. It will be a chilly start to the weekend. A few clouds will be possible Saturday as moisture returns to the area, but rain is not expected. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer. Highs will return to the middle 70s. The warming trend will continue Monday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s, but the clouds will be building in ahead of our next weather system.

Showers and storms are expected Tuesday as a cold front approaches the state. Heavy rainfall will be a concern. The chance for severe weather will also have to be monitored. The cold front will cross the area Thursday. A few showers will be possible. Cooler, drier air will move into the area by Friday.