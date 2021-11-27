A few clouds, seasonable Sunday

Temperatures will be warming up through the workweek.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A dry front will approach the area Sunday. This front will bring more clouds to the Midlands, but no rain is expected over the next several days. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected Monday. Temperatures will gradually warm to above-normal levels over the workweek.

It was a sunny and a near-seasonable start to the weekend. High temperatures were in the upper 50s and lower 60 Saturday afternoon.

Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday as a cold front approaches the area. Temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 60s. The clouds will move out Sunday night. Lows Monday morning will be in the middle to upper 30s.

Temperatures will be cooler on Monday under a surface high, as dry cold air advection occurs behind the front. Overnight temperatures are expected to dip to around the freezing mark under clear skies with calm winds by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon will be sunny and a little warmer. High temperatures will top out in the middle 60s.

Temperatures will continue to warm through the workweek. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Skies will be sunny Thursday and Friday. Temperatures during the afternoon will be in the lower to middle 70s.

A few more clouds will be possible Saturday, but it will still be warm and dry with highs near 70 degrees.

Looking Ahead: