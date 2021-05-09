A few showers, storms possible on Labor Day

Some rain will be possible through Thursday. Drier air moves in Friday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold will approach the area Monday. A few showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon hours of Labor Day.

It was a pleasant and dry first weekend of September. Temperatures topped out in the middle to upper 80s both days.

The moisture will increase for the new workweek. A few showers and storms may develop Monday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

The front will weaken as it moves through the area. There may be a few isolated showers and storms on Tuesday. There will be a slightly higher chance for rain south of I-20. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

A stronger cold will approach the area by midweek. Moisture will also increase from the Gulf of Mexico. There will be a chance for showers and storms Wednesday. Highs will be near 90 degrees.

There still will be a chance for some rain Thursday, but the front should be south of the area by Friday. Slightly drier air will filter into the area by the end of the workweek and into the weekend.

High temperatures Friday through Sunday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Tracking the Tropics:

Larry is forecast to approach Bermuda during the next several days, likely as a major hurricane, bringing a risk of strong winds, heavy rainfall, and coastal flooding to the island by the middle of this week.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the Yucatan Peninsula and surrounding waters are associated with a surface trough and an upper-level disturbance.

The system is forecast to move slowly north or northeast over the central and then northeastern Gulf of Mexico over the next few days, when upper-level winds are only expected to be marginally conducive for tropical cyclone formation.