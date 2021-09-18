A few showers, storms possible this weekend

Cooler, dry weather is in the forecast for the end of the workweek and next weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some rain is possible this weekend. Temperatures will be a little above normal. The chance for rain will increase Monday, but drier, cooler weather is in the forecast.

Saturday morning started off with some fog. Temperatures were in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Our average low this time of the year is closer to 65 degrees.

Today will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will be running above normal. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Our normal high this time of the year is about 85 degrees.

A few showers and storms will be possible today and Sunday, but the chance for rain will be higher Monday.

Scattered showers and storms are expected Monday though Wednesday.

Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s through Wednesday as a cold front pushes towards the area.

This cold front looks like it will be the most significant of the season, so far. Clouds will be clearing out Thursday as high pressure builds in.

High temperatures Thursday will be near 80 degrees. Friday temperatures may only top out in the middle to upper 70s under sunny skies.

Tracking the Tropics:

There are three areas being watched in the tropics.

Odette will continue to move away from the United States, but there are other areas worth watching.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to become better organized in association with an area of low pressure located about 650 miles miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for further development during the next day or two, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form later today or tonight while the system moves toward the west-northwest at about 15 mph.

A broad area of low pressure is located over the far eastern Atlantic a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands.