A few showers, storms possible today

Sunday will be noticeably cooler with highs in the middle 70s.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front will move through the area today. A few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and early this evening. Cooler, drier air will spill into the area for the second half of the weekend. High temperatures will gradually return to normal by the middle of next week.

A few showers and storms moved across the Midlands Friday evening and Friday night, but a lot of us stayed dry. This afternoon we will have another opportunity for some widely scattered showers and storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but if a strong or severe thunderstorm were to develop, the greatest threat would be damaging wind gusts.

Before the rain and front moves through. High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the middle to upper 80s, a few degrees above normal.

Cooler, drier air will spill into the area Sunday. High temperatures will be noticeably cooler, topping out in the middle to upper 70s.

Memorial Day will be sunny and pleasant. After morning lows in the lower to middle 50s, highs will reach the lower 80s during the afternoon hours.

A few more clouds will be possible Tuesday, temperatures will begin to warm back up. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

The moisture will gradually increase across the Midlands. A very summer-like pattern is forecast for Wednesday through Friday.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. There will be a least a chance for a few showers and storms each day.

Tracking the Tropics:

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1, but as of Saturday, no tropical activity is expected over the next five days.