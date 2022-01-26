A few snowflakes may fly again late Friday

Gradually, temperatures will moderate next week. Temperatures may be a little warmer-than-normal going into the beginning of February.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weather will be dry and quiet through Thursday, but Friday the chance for precipitation returns as a coastal storm develops. Temperatures will be below normal through the weekend, but things will gradually warm next week.

It was a chilly start to the day. We started off in the lower to middle 30s for most of the Midlands. Columbia reported a low temperature of 33 degrees. Sumter dropped to 31.

Skies will be mostly sunny today. It will be a cooler-than-normal afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the lower to middle 20s.

Slightly colder air will move into the Midlands Thursday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees Friday morning.

A strong coastal storm is forecast to develop Friday and through parts of the weekend. The intensifying low will bring lots of snow to the East Coast.

The storm is forecast to become a “bomb cyclone” or bombogenesis is a term used when a low pressure system associated with fronts rapidly intensifies. The pressure must drop at least 24 millibars over a 24-hour period.

As the low gets strong, rain is expected to move into the Midlands during the day on Friday. Any precipitation during the day should fall as liquid. After sunset, some snow may fall, especially across the northern half of the area.

Most of the forecast models have only showed light amounts of snow, but a few of the models have hinted the amounts could be a little more. We will continue to monitor this as we get closer to Friday night.

As of now, any snow amounts are expected to be light. Impacts are forecast to be minor in the northern Midlands and anything on the ground would quickly melt Saturday morning.

This could be the third weekend in a row parts of the area have received at least some snow. Parts of the northern Midlands got some snow January 16. Most of the Midlands had a least some snow last weekend.

Saturday may be a breezy day, but sunny. Temperatures will likely only be in the upper 30s to lower 40s for highs.