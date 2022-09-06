A few storms possible this afternoon, still hot

Temperatures may return to the triple digits next week for the first time since 2019.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A few isolated showers and storms will be possible this afternoon. Friday will be mostly sunny and hot. More showers and storms are forecast for Saturday. High pressure will build in for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will be warming up next week.

There were a few showers and storms Wednesday afternoon, but the rain was very hit or miss. Highs were in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The Columbia airport hit 92 degrees. This morning was mild with lows mainly in the lower 70s.

Storms are forecast to form this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center does have the extreme eastern Midlands under a marginal risk of severe weather today. This is the lowest risk level. This is issued when strong to borderline severe storms are possible.

Thunderstorms are expected to be limited in organization and only last a short time with a marginal risk level. If a severe thunderstorm were to develop today, the greatest threat would be damaging wind gusts. Some heavy rainfall will be possible too.

High temperatures today will be in the lower 90s again. Friday will be hot and dry. High temperatures will return to the middle 90s.

Scattered showers and storms are expected especially early Saturday morning. An isolated shower or storm may develop Saturday afternoon. Highs will still be in the lower 90s.

High pressure will build in for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will be climbing next week. Highs may reach the upper 90s to possibly the triple digits.

