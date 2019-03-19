COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning and a frost advisory for parts of the Midlands.

A freeze warning is in effect for Fairfield, Kershaw, Newberry and Saluda counties Wednesday morning. The warning is from 4 AM to 9 AM.

The rest of the Midlands is under a frost advisory from 4 AM to 9 AM Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the middle and lower 30s Wednesday morning.

Frost and freezing conditions may damage sensitive plants. If you do have tender outdoor plants, you may want to protect them during the morning hours of Wednesday.

Temperatures will warm up Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures will top off in the lower 60s.

The gradual warm up will continue through the workweek. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 60s.

The weekend will be even warmer.