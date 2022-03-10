A little more sunshine, but still cool today

High temperatures will gradually increase this week, but the weekend will be cooler.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry, quiet weather will continue for the workweek. Temperatures will moderate through Friday, but a cold front late Friday will bring in cooler temperatures for the weekend.

The weekend was cool and mostly dry. The Columbia airport got some rain very early Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon highs were in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunday temperatures made it to the lower to middle 70s.

This morning started mostly cloudy and cool. Lows were in the middle to upper 50s. The clouds should decrease from west to east today. High temperatures will be below normal, topping out in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

It will still be a breezy day with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph with some stronger gusts. The winds should weaken overnight. Skies will be clear Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 40s.

Afternoon temperatures will continue to moderate during the workweek. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s Tuesday with sunny skies.

Wednesday will be sunny and a little warmer with highs in the upper 70s after morning lows in the middle to upper 40s.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny to mostly sunny and warmer. High temperatures will be near normal both days with afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s.

A cold front will move through the area Friday night, this will bring in some much-cooler air for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tracking the Tropics:

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands have become slightly better organized since yesterday.