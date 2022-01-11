A lunar eclipse is the main event in November's night sky

The November night sky will be full of viewing opportunities including the last total lunar eclipse until 2025.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With Daylight Saving ending this weekend we will not only be gaining an hour of sleep but, we will be seeing night skies a little bit earlier in the day. Great news for those that want to take a look at the night sky!

One week from Tuesday, we will see our last total lunar eclipse until the year 2025. The eclipse will take place in the morning hours of November 8th, with the moon turning red in the Earth’s shadow in the western sky. When it comes to this eclipse, as long as we have clear conditions, the best viewing will be from 4-6 am. With the moon being low in the sky it is best if you can get away from any surrounding trees that could block the view.

The day prior, you can watch the International Space Station pass over this Midlands in the morning hours. This should be a long and bright pass so make sure to take a look!

Mars and the Moon will be traveling in the sky around the 10th, you’ll be able to spot Mars easily given its reddish-orange glow in the night sky.

November 14th NASA will be attempting to launch the Artemis 1 rocket for the 3rd time. This launch, is planned for very late at night so, you might have to stay up late to watch the launch.

Looking at the weather going forward, we do have some cloudy weather at the beginning and end of the 7 day period but, the weather is looking fairly good for night sky watching.