A shower or storm possible today

High temperatures will remain a little below normal this week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An old front will remain just south of the area today. The clouds will stick around. There will be a small chance for some rain. A few showers, storms will be possible Tuesday. The rain chances will hang around through at least the weekend.

Saturday was mostly dry, but Sunday we did get some rain. High temperatures over the weekend were in the upper 80s. The Columbia airport reported 0.51” of rain Sunday.

There will be a small chance for some rain today. A few showers, storms are possible. High temperatures will top out in the middle 80s with the clouds and rain in place.

The threat of severe weather appears to be low, but heavy rain and localized flooding will be possible with the showers and storms that do form. A little rain may linger into this evening and tonight. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Drier air may move into the Midlands Tuesday. There will still be a chance for some rain, especially in the southern half of the Midlands. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s Tuesday afternoon.

Rain, storms are possible Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle 80s. The rain chances will increase Thursday as a front approaches the Midlands. Scattered showers, storms are expected Thursday.

Hit or miss showers and storms are possible Friday and through the weekend.

Tracking the Tropics:

A tropical wave located a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.