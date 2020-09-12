A solar flare could make the Aurora visible in the Carolinas Tonight into Thursday

It's not a sure thing but a dark location with a view of the northern horizon is what you need.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's not something we get to see often but it has happened before. The Northern Lights may be visible in the South around the Carolinas. The last time we had a good chance that I can remember was back in 2010. There were several opportunities back in 2003 and 2004, but those were the day before Social Media so we tend to forget.

The Cause:

On Monday a Coronal Mass Ejection(CME) came from the sun. This is what is called a solar flare it was strong enough that it will interact with the Earth's magnetic field and ionosphere to help create auroras. These northern lights which are normally only visible in Canada and occasionally northern states might be visible here.

Tonight will be the best chances for #Auroras after looking at the time in UTC you'll see the highest kP index is forecast from 10pm-1am EST. Find a dark spot away from the city, with a view of the northern horizon, long exposure camera shots are best. #cltwx #ncwx #spacewx pic.twitter.com/0qC2oUI8Qh — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) December 9, 2020

When?:

The updated forecasts show the chances tonight into Thursday morning after dark. Looks like 10 pm-1 am might be the best time. These forecasts are always in flux as we don't know for sure if they will truly be visible until about 60 mins ahead of time. So we might not know until we see them starting to show up overnight.

The key to seeing them if they do make it this far south is to find a very dark spot. You'll need a clear view of the northern horizon and you need to let your eyes adjust. Don't look at your phone and maybe use a long exposure on your camera to try and catch them.

While there are no guarantees we will see them it is worth a try and stay tuned for updates on their appearance.