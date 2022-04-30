Summer-like weather returns to the Midlands

Showers and storms are forecast to return to the area Sunday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Summer-like conditions are forecast for most of the next seven days. Today will be mostly sunny and dry. Showers and storms will return to the Midlands Sunday afternoon. Monday will be quiet and very warm, then showers and storms will return to the forecast each day of the workweek.

This morning was seasonably mild. Lows were generally in the lower to middle 50s across the Midlands. Columbia reported a low of 56 degrees, but Winnsboro had a morning low of 59 degrees.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s for most of the area. No rain is expected today, but showers and storms are forecast to return to the area Sunday.

Sunday will be warm and humid. Highs will be in the middle 80s, but during the mid-afternoon hours, showers and storms are expected to develop. A few strong storms are possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

The rainfall amounts appear to be light except for the stronger storms, which could produce a little more rainfall in some isolated areas. Some rain will be possible early Sunday night. Lows will drop into the lower 60s Monday morning.

There may be a stray shower or storm in the southern or eastern part of the Midlands Monday, but most of us will not get any rain. It will be a hot day with highs in the upper 80s. Some spots may even reach 90.

A summer-like pattern is expected Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures will be very warm, topping out in the middle to upper 80s. It will be humid too. Each day there will be a chance for some rain, but it will not rain every day.