A very cold start to Sunday

Daytime temperatures will return to above-normal levels this week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a very cold start to the day. Temperatures fell into the lower 20s and even teens for parts of the Midlands. It will be a little warmer this afternoon. Daytime temperatures will return to above-normal levels this week before colder air moves back into the region by the weekend.

Sunday was the coldest morning we have had so far this season. Lows dropped into the teens for many locations. Cedar Creek reported a low 15 degrees. The Columbia airport dropped to at least 19. Sumter fell to 18 degrees.

Columbia has not reported a low temperature in the teens since January 7, 2018. That day the airport dropped to 16 degrees.

It will be a little warmer this afternoon, but still a little below normal. Highs will be in the lower 50s under sunny conditions. Tonight, will be clear and not as cold. Lows will fall into the upper 20s to near 30.

Monday will be partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs will climb to the middle to upper 50s. Some areas may even reach the 60° mark.

Tuesday will be touch warmer under mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s, but clouds will increase Wednesday. It will still be warm though. Highs are forecast to reach the middle 60s.

Thursday may be even warmer with temperatures climbing into the lower 70s as a cold front approaches the area. The moisture will increase Thursday, but as of right now, we are keeping the forecast dry.