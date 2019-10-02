COLUMBIA, S.C. — Winter temperatures returned to the Midlands over the weekend. Highs were only in the middle and upper 40s Sunday with a cool-air wedge in place.

The cool-air wedge may persist into the new workweek. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s for most of the area. The southern Midlands may be a touch warmer.

Scattered showers will be possible, especially in the morning and early afternoon hours Monday. Late Monday afternoon, the clouds will stick around, but the rain will just be isolated.

Tuesday will start off cloudy and dry, but rain will be likely Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the middle 70s before the showers move in.

The sunshine will return Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 60s. It may be a touch warmer Thursday under partly cloudy skies.

The next weather system will approach Friday. Scattered showers are possible for the last day of the workweek.

The weekend looks to be sunny and dry. Temperatures will be seasonable Saturday and Sunday with highs near 60 degrees.