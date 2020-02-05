COLUMBIA, S.C. — There will be plenty of sunshine across the Midlands this weekend.

An area of high pressure will keep mostly clear skies in place with temperatures heating up. Highs on Saturday afternoon will reach the low 80s.

Sunday will start off cool with lows in the upper 50s. Skies will remain mostly clear for most of the day.

High temperatures Sunday afternoon could reach 90 degrees for some people. This would be the first 90 degree day of the year. Typically, Columbia's first 90 degree day is April 30th.

While the weekend weather will be quiet, there is a small chance for an isolated shower or storm both Monday and Tuesday as a front moves through the Southeast and stalls over the region.

Temperatures will remain hot through the beginning of the week, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Looking at the long term forecast and the middle of the month however, the heat does not look like it will last for too long.

The 6 to 10 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center forecasts the eastern two thirds of the United States will experience below average temperatures between May 7 and May 11.

The average high in Columbia for this time of year is 80 degrees.

The western portion of the country is forecast to have above normal temperatures through the middle of the month.

WLTX