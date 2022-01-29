After some snow, sunny Saturday weather

Temperatures will be chilly today and cold tonight. Gradually, temperatures will moderate during the workweek to above-normal levels.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Parts of the Midlands woke up to some light snow on the ground, but sunny skies and windy conditions should melt away any remaining snow quickly. Temperatures will be chilly today and cold tonight. Gradually, temperatures will moderate during the workweek to above-normal levels.

Some of the Midlands enjoyed a little snow late Friday and early Saturday morning. Bishopville reported 1.5” of snow. Bethune had 1.3 inches. Camden, Dalzell and Mulberry each reported 1.0” of snow.

Most of the snow occurred along and east of I-77 and I-26, but the amounts were very localized as a narrow band of heavier snow moved through parts of Fairfield, Richland, and Calhoun counties.

Today will be sunny, windy, and cool. Highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s, but with the winds, it will feel even cooler. Any remaining snow on the ground will continue to melt this afternoon.

High pressure will settle over the area tonight. It will be clear and very cold. Lows will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s. Sunday morning may be our coldest morning of the season so far.

Temperatures will be a little warmer Sunday, but still below normal. Highs will be in the lower 50s for the last day of the workweek.

Monday will be sunny and a little milder. Highs will be near-seasonable, topping out in the middle to upper 50s.