Afternoon showers, storms possible today

The weekend will be seasonably hot and humid, with chances for storms each day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today through the weekend, expect a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings, with temperatures mostly around or slightly above average.

On Monday, thunderstorm activity is expected to increase as an upper disturbance and surface boundary pass through the area. However, once this system passes through, the region's thunderstorm coverage will decrease.

The weather conditions today are expected to be similar to yesterday’s. There will not be a significant triggering factor, but a weak surface trough will develop in the region. The wind shear will be weak, causing the storms to move slowly, which could lead to a risk of flooding.

While there is a slight chance of severe weather, it appears to be low due to warm mid-level temperatures. Stronger storms could bring damaging winds. According to high-resolution forecasts, the convection is likely to form along the sea breeze and on higher terrain to the west, with convergence over the Midlands possible later in the evening.

Storm coverage should be slightly greater than on Thursday, so the chances of precipitation have increased accordingly. There may be some weak shortwave energy moving into the area in the evening, which could support scattered showers and storms continuing into the evening.

Temperatures will be slightly higher today than on Thursday. Look for highs in the lower to middle 90s, but with the humidity, it will feel even hotter.

A few showers and storms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 90s, but with the humidity, it will feel hotter. The Storm Prediction Center puts South Carolina at slight risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms Sunday. This means scattered severe storms are possible; short-lived and/or not widespread; isolated intense storms are possible.