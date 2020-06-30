Another day, another round of showers and storms

June 2020 will end with an above-normal amount of rainfall.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The hot, humid weather will stick around today, along with the chance for afternoon showers and storms.

Monday was seasonably hot. Temperatures climbed into the lower and middle 90s. Some areas had a little rain Monday, but other areas stayed dry.

Today will be like the last couple of days, hot and humid with afternoon storms.

Temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 90s this afternoon, but with the humidity it will feel hotter. Heat index values may make it feel like the upper 90s to 100 degrees.

Some of the storms this afternoon could be strong or even severe.

The Storm Prediction Center does have the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather. This is the lowest risk level the forecasters from the SPC issue.

If a severe thunderstorm were to develop, the greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts.

A few lingering showers or storms will be possible early this evening.

Morning lows Wednesday will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The first day of July will be very seasonable. It will continue to be hot and humid. There will be another chance of afternoon storms.

Once again, the Midlands is under a marginal risk for severe weather Wednesday. The greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue Thursday through Friday. Thunderstorms will be possible with highs in the lower 90s.

For the Independence Day holiday, there will be a chance for storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s.

It may be slightly cooler Sunday and Monday, highs will be in the upper 80s. More rain is possible too.