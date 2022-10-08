Another hot, humid August day

Lower temperatures and humidity is projected during the weekend as high pressure builds in behind a cold front.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and this evening. It will be a hot, humid day across the area with highs in the lower to middle 90s. A cold front will approach the Midlands tomorrow. Showers and storms are expected Thursday. Some lingering rain is possible early Friday, but lower temperatures and humidity is projected during the weekend as high pressure builds in behind the front.

There were a few isolated showers and storms yesterday. High temperatures were in the lower to middle 90s. The Columbia airport reported a high temperature of 95 degrees. The average high this time of the year is 92 degrees.

Severe weather is not expected today, but if a strong storm were to develop, the greatest threat would be gusty winds and heavy downpours. Some stray showers could linger into this evening and tonight. Lows will be in the lower to middle 70s.

A cold front will approach the area Thursday. Showers and storms will move across the area. Storms will produce locally heavy rain, although they should move quickly, easing flooding concerns. The front will slow as it moves through the area. Some rain is possible overnight Thursday and early Friday.

The rain chances will be higher in the southern and eastern half of the Midlands Friday. The northern and eastern half of the Midlands will be mostly dry.

Dew points and temperatures will be dropping Friday evening. The weekend will be very pleasant for August. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s, the humidity will be in the comfortable range.

Tracking the Tropics:

A tropical wave located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.