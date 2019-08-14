COLUMBIA, S.C. — The temperature only dropped to 81° this morning at the Columbia airport. If we do not drop below this before midnight, that low temperature will be one of the all-time warmest low temperatures on record.

The all-time warmest low temperature on record for Columbia is 82 degrees, this was set on June 30, 1936. This record was tied on August 4, 2011.

On July 23, 1892 and June 29, 1936 the low temperature only fell to 81 degrees. Wednesday morning our temperature dropped to 81 degrees. We were a degree shy of tying the all-time record.

A low temperature of 81° would set a new daily record for August 14. The current record maximum minimum for today is 79° set in 1925.

Morning lows in the 80s are pretty rare for Columbia. Including today, this would only be the 17th time we have not dropped below 80° in Columbia. Daily weather records have been kept for this area since the late 1800s.

Today's low temperature is not a sure thing. Showers and storms are expected to move through the area later today, this could bring our official low of the day below 80 degrees.

WLTX

Columbia tied the daily record maximum low temperature for August 13. The low only dropped to 78° Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Highest low record tied in Columbia

The Columbia airport also hit the triple digits for the first time this summer Tuesday. The high was 100 degrees.

Columbia did make it to the triple digits five times in May, before the official start of summer.

High temperatures are expected to be a little cooler starting Thursday, but the chance for rain will stick around.