COLUMBIA, S.C. — The tropics have become more active over the last couple of days. We are now watching a disturbance in the Bahamas.

A disorganized area of low pressure over the central and northwestern Bahamas is producing some showers and storms.

The system may slowly develop a little more over the weekend or early next week. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 20% chance of further development over the next five days and a zero percent chance over the next two days.

We are expecting a lot of rain in the Midlands over the weekend, but it will not be because of the tropical disturbance.

A cold front will move into South Carolina Saturday. Showers and storms will be likely. Some heavy rainfall will be possible. Flash flooding could be an issue Saturday, but the threat of severe weather is low.

The front is expected to become stationary just south of the area Sunday, but rain is still likely. More showers and storms will be possible during the second half of the weekend.

Temperatures Saturday and Sunday may only top out in the middle to upper 80s with the clouds and the rain.

We will continue to monitor the progress of the potential development of the system in the Bahamas, but right now, it is not expected to impact the weather in the Midlands.