August is the last month of "Meteorological Summer" (the time of year where average temperatures are the highest), and it's well known as a hot and sweaty month for South Carolina. August is also a month of change and occasionally a few surprises.

Despite the recognition as a "hot month", average temperatures actually start to cool in August. On August 1st, the 30-year average high temperature in Columbia is 92 degrees and the average low is 72. By August 31st, the average temperature will drop 3 degrees. However, cooler weather isn't something to look forward to in August. Some of the worst summer heat waves in the Midlands have happened during the month of August, which is why average temperatures don't tell the whole story. In August 2007, we had 14 days reach the triple digits in Columbia. The coolest August afternoon was a chilly 66 degrees on August 30, 1986, which was more than 20 degrees below average.

While temperatures will likely not feel much cooler in August, the days will certainly be shorter. We'll lose about an hour of daylight in the next 4 weeks. By August 31st, the sun sets before 8 pm!

Hurricane season also ramps up in August. The rainiest August on record in the Midlands was in 1949, largely resulting from the remnants of a Category 4 hurricane in Florida. Over 16 inches of rain fell over the course of that month.

