Sales triple at Lee Co. grocery store as winter storm nears

Lee County is one of the areas expected to see frozen precipitation Friday night into the weekend.

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — It was a busy night in Bishopville Thursday as shoppers rushed to get last-minute items ahead of this weekend's winter storm.

After more than 50 years in the grocery business there are few things that surprise, Danny Soloman, the assistant manager at the downtown Piggly Wiggly, but this week's weather brought something unexpected.

"We call this the vegetable storm because it's been more people making soup this time than I've ever seen ever," Soloman said. "They’re going to be eatin' hot meals, they’re going to be eatin' soup. They all makin' soup."

Soloman said they've had three times the amount of grocery sales this week.

"Last week was a test, a warm-up run, and this week everybody's taking it real serious," Soloman said.

With a cart full of groceries and his son in tow, Tarese Boyd said he wasn't taking any chances with icy weather expected.

"I got a family at the house, getting cold, got to have something to eat," Boyd said. "Going by, put some gas in, ‘case the power run out."

Cordy Williamson also came out for groceries, but said he's hopeful the storm will have limited effects.

"Just kicking back, watching a little TV, few movies and hopefully, no ice," Williamson said.

For Soloman, the weather means another chance to serve others.

".. Ain’t never hit no home runs, aint never scored no touch downs, but I put some groceries on the shelf that ended up in somebody else's shelf and youngins be eating," Soloman said. "Makes me proud."