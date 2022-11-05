Blue skies, warm afternoon temperatures

Moisture will return to the area Thursday. Widespread rain is forecast for Friday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today will be sunny and dry. Moisture will return to the area Thursday. Widespread rain is forecast for Friday. Some rain is possible over the weekend. Temperatures will be on a warming trend next week with above-normal conditions.

The upper-level low will continue to spin off the East Coast today. Skies will remain sunny. It will be a breezy day with winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. Look for highs to top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Our average high for May 11 is 83 degrees.

Moisture will continue to increase tonight, as the upper-level low shifts more towards the west. Mostly clear skies are forecast for overnight. Lows will be in the middle 50s to lower 60s.

The upper-level low pressure system will continue to spread clouds across the state Thursday. Showers will be possible, especially in the afternoon and in the eastern half of the Midlands. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s with the clouds and rain in place.

Rain chances will be higher Friday. Scattered showers and storms are expected throughout the day. Some heavy rainfall will be possible at times. Severe weather is not expected at this time.

Afternoon showers and storms are possible Saturday. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. It will be even warmer Sunday. Highs are expected to hit the middle to upper 80s. With the humidity, it will feel even hotter.

Monday and Tuesday high temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s, as high pressure builds back into the region. There may be a few summer-like pop-up storms during the heat of the day.