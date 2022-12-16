Do you really lose most body heat through your head?

Have you ever been told to put on a hat before you go outside? Despite what mom says, most body heat is not lost through your head.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For decades, people have been told to put on a hat before braving the chilly temperatures.

Some believe it’s because you lose most of your body heat through your head.

But, that's a myth stemming all the way back to a 1970s U.S. Army Manual.

According to 'The Guardian,' the US military performed an experiment in which volunteers were dressed in Arctic survival suits and exposed to bitter cold conditions. Only their heads were exposed to the elements.

The truth is our that heads only count for about 10% of the body’s total surface area. According to WebMD, any unexposed skin will allow heat loss.

The explanation is simple, “if you don’t have a hat on, you’ll lose heat through your head.”

Since the head and chest are more sensitive to the cold, covering them up is just as effective as any other body part.

When you go outside with a short-sleeve t-shirt, you lose heat through your exposed arms… just like you lose heat through your head.