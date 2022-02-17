Breezy, warm Thursday, rain likely tonight

A few areas may even reach the 80° mark. The record high for today in Columbia is 81° set in 1927.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front will approach the area tonight. Showers are likely along with a few storms. The front will move through the area early Friday, drier, cooler air will settle over the Midlands. The weekend will be sunny and seasonable. Rain returns to the area for the start of the workweek.

Today will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and very warm. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. A few areas may even reach the 80° mark. The record high for today in Columbia is 81° set in 1927. Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 15 mph, but there could be some higher gusts.

Rain is not expected during the daylight hours, bur showers will be likely tonight. A few thunderstorms will be possible too. A strong thunderstorm will be possible, but severe weather is not expected. Heavy rain may develop with the showers and storms overnight, but flooding is not expected to be an issue.

Rain will move out very quickly Friday morning. Cooler air will move in behind the cold front. Afternoon temperatures Friday will be in the lower to middle 60s, as cooler, drier air moves in.

The weekend will be sunny and seasonable. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s. Morning lows will be in the middle to lower 30s.

Temperatures will warm rapidly for the start of the workweek. Highs will be in the middle 70s Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures may climb into the upper 70s Wednesday. Rain is possible each day.