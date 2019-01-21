COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a cold start to the holiday workweek. Temperatures fell into the middle and lower 20s in some areas Monday morning, but it will be colder Tuesday morning.

Low temperatures are expected to fall into the teens and lower 20s Tuesday morning. This will be the coldest weather we have had so far this season.

The lowest temperature of the season in Columbia so far is 25 degrees. This has been hit several times this winter.

We are expecting lows to fall to around 21° in Columbia. Parts of the Midlands may drop into the upper teens. The traditionally colder areas may fall into the middle and lower teens.

Now would be a good time to protect the four Ps: people, pets, plants and pipes.

People:

Pay close attention to children and the elderly. These groups are the most vulnerable to the cold. They also may not be able to protect themselves properly.

Do not leave space heaters unattended, especially when leaving home.

Keep clothing, fabrics and combustibles away from heaters.

Do not use extension cords with space heaters.

Pets:

Provide shelter and warm bedding for pets or bring them indoors.

Smaller dogs are less tolerant of the cold than bigger dogs.

If it is difficult to keep your cats inside, provide a small shelter where they can stay.

Plants:

Cover you tender plants. Water your potted plants and or bring them inside.

Pipes:

Cover and insulate exterior pipes and faucets to keep them from freezing.