COLUMBIA, S.C. — The rest of the work week will have relatively calm weather with no significant chances for rain through Friday.

This nice weather comes after a line of severe thunderstorms pushed through the Midlands early Monday morning. The storms left widespread wind damage across the area and a few tornadoes across the state.

Once the storms moved off the coast late Monday morning, the day quickly turned around to mostly sunny and breezy.

High temperatures Monday afternoon are forecast in the low 80s.

The rest of the work week is forecast to remain calm and nice.

Tuesday will be slightly cooler than Monday, with low temperatures in the upper 50s and high temperatures in the upper 70s.

There is a small chance of an isolated shower Tuesday night through Wednesday morning as a stalled front lingers just to the south of the area.

Wednesday will be much cooler than the start of the week. Skies will be cloudy with high temperatures only reaching the low 60s.

After Wednesday, there will be a slight warming trend through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s by the end of the week.

Our average high for this time of year is 76º.

