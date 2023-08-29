Cancelations, closings in the Midlands due to severe weather

In anticipation of severe weather associated with Hurricane Idalia local libraries, parks and government offices are making some changes to their hours.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the anticipation of severe weather across parts of South Carolina here are some of the closings and precautions being taken across the state.

Governor McMaster today issued Executive Order 2023-29, declaring a State of Emergency in preparation for the potential effects from Hurricane Idalia, and asks South Carolinians to monitor local forecasts and to begin taking proper precautions. The governor's order directs the South Carolina Emergency Management Division to coordinate with all relevant state agencies and to be prepared to respond to any requests for state assistance from local officials and county emergency management leaders.

"Although South Carolina may avoid the worst of Hurricane Idalia's impacts, this State of Emergency is issued out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we have the necessary resources in place to respond to flooding events and are able to respond quickly if the forecast worsens," said Governor Henry McMaster. "Now is the time for South Carolinians to begin making proper preparations, and everyone should begin actively monitoring official sources for the most up-to-date information – especially those along our coast and in low-lying areas."

Congaree National Park Closing ahead of Hurricane Idalia: The park and all visitor facilities, including the Harry Hampton Visitor Center and all hiking an paddling trails will close to entry on Wednesday , August 30 at Noon until the storm a has passed and park staff have been able to assess conditions to ensure visitor and staff safety. The Longleaf and Bluff Campgrounds are closed to reservations through Thursday. The park is scheduled to reopen on Friday September 1 at 7am if conditions allow.

Columbia City Offices will close at 2pm on Wednesday. City employees will work remotely to ensure continuity of service delivery for non-essential functions. Public safety and other essential functions will operate as normal.

The City of Columbia municipal court, payment center and parks will all close at 2:00 p.m. All afterschool programs at City of Columbia Parks & Recreation facilities are cancelled on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

The City of Columbia facilities will open back up to the public at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests: To ensure the safety of the public and staff, Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests will be closing recreation areas and offices across the forest ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

All campgrounds, rifle ranges, OHV trails, and other recreation areas will be closed August 30, 2023, across the Francis Marion Ranger District. In addition, the district office on the Francis Marion Ranger District and the Forest Supervisor’s office in Columbia, South Carolina, will be closed August 30, 2023, to ensure the safety of our employees. We will reopen our recreation areas and offices as conditions permit. Refunds for users who had reservations at our campgrounds affected by these closures will be authorized as soon as practicable

Joint Base Charleston is transitioning to Hurricane Condition 3 as of 3 p.m. today due to weather conditions projected

for Hurricane Idalia. Base personnel and residents should prepare for the arrival of the storm and

assess their own personal hurricane preparedness. At this time, no evacuation order has been given.

JB Charleston will continue to secure property that may be exposed to storm conditions.

Orangeburg County offices: Orangeburg County will close at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 30, 2023 and reopen at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Richland Library operating on an abbreviated schedule: Richland Library will operate on an abbreviated schedule on Wednesday, August 30, and Thursday, August 31.

Richland Library locations will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, with the exception of Richland Library Sandhills, (763 Fashion Dr, 29229) which will close at 3 p.m. on August 30.