Chance of showers, storms returns Monday

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible. Some storms could be strong or even severe.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a warm, dry end to the weekend. The chance for rain returns to the area Monday. Temperatures will be cooling off during the workweek.

Mother's Day was mostly sunny, breezy and very warm. High temperatures were in the lower to middle 80s across the Midlands. The Columbia airport had a high temperature of 86 degrees.

The moisture will continue to increase across the area. A stray shower is possible overnight through the morning hours. Low temperatures will start off in the middle 60s Monday morning.

A front will approach the area Monday. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. A strong or even severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather. This is the lowest risk level. If a severe thunderstorm were to develop, the greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts.

High temperatures Monday will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Cooler air will move in behind the front Tuesday. Lows will start off in the upper 50s and lower 60s, but highs may only top out in the lower to middle 70s.

A cold-air damming or CAD may develop Tuesday night. Wednesday morning lows will drop into the lower 50s, but afternoon highs may only hit the lower 60s.

Forecast models have been indicating a wet, cool day with high temperatures between the upper 50s and middle 60s Wednesday.

Forecast models are going for highs Wednesday ranging from the upper 50s to middle 60s. The record low-high temperature in Columbia for the 12th is 66° in 1917. #WLTXWx pic.twitter.com/UcCPD1xlRa — Daniel Bonds (@Daniel_Bonds) May 9, 2021

The record low-high for Wednesday is 66° set in 1917. We are expecting highs in the lower 60s. If the forecast verifies, the record will be shattered.

Some light rain will be possible Thursday. The cold-air wedge may linger. Highs will be in the middle 60s.