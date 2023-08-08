First tornado confirmed in Charlotte area from Monday's storm outbreak

The first of possibly several tornadoes was confirmed Tuesday by the National Weather Service, which is surveying storm damage to determine storm strength.

Example video title will go here for this video

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The first of possibly several tornadoes was confirmed Tuesday by the National Weather Service, which is visiting storm damage in-person a day after the record-breaking severe weather outbreak struck the Carolinas.

An EF0 tornado with 85 mph winds caused damage in Huntersville on Monday, weather service investigators confirmed Tuesday.

Officials from the National Weather Service are touring damage Tuesday alongside local officials. They're expected to visit additional locations across Mecklenburg, Iredell, Catawba, Rowan, and Cabarrus counties. In each of these locations, officials will determine whether damage was caused by severe thunderstorms or tornadoes.

Regardless of their findings, the extent of the storm damage is the same to the thousands of homeowners without power.

Many people are still working to clean up storm debris including downed trees, some of which fell Monday onto homes and vehicles.

At least two injuries were reported Tuesday in the greater Charlotte area as a result of the storms, which produced more damage reports than any other day in the western Carolinas in the past two decades.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, just download the free app.



