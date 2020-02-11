Chilly temperatures today, frost advisory issued tonight

High temperatures this afternoon will be in the 50s, with overnight lows dropping into the 30s.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many people woke up this morning to quite a chill. Low temperatures across the Midlands dropped into the 30s to near 40 degrees. A strong area of high pressure is in place behind the cold front that moved through on Sunday.

Northwesterly winds will be in place and keep our temperatures below normal for our Monday. Under sunny skies, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s.

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop a few degrees cooler into the low to mid 30s. These temperatures combined with calm winds will allow for patchy frost to form overnight. A frost advisory has been issued for the Midlands from on Tuesday from 1 am through 8 am. If you have any sensitive plants, bring them in before you go to bed.

Looking at election day, despite the cold temperatures our weather is looking really nice. Sunny skies will remain once again with afternoon temperatures warming up a bit more than today. High temperatures are expected in the mid to upper 60s.

Our quiet weather will stick around for the rest of the work week. Temperatures will slowly moderate as well. By Friday low temperatures will be in the 50s with highs in the mid 70s.

A few showers are possible over the weekend.

Hurricane Eta is expected to make landfall in Nicaragua on Tuesday as a category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 mph. The storm is expected to bring flooding rains to Central America.