COLUMBIA, S.C. — As temperatures drop, colors pop at local nurseries around the South Carolina Midlands. Some of these plants will brighten up the landscape all winter long and are good enough to eat too.

Woodley's Nursery in Richland County tells us Autumn is their second busiest time of the year (Spring is number 1). People gravitate toward the colorful Mums which provide a big burst of fall color, but there are other options.

Let's start with Ornamental Cabbage, Kale, & Mustard. Some of these varieties last all winter long, but they will not survive in the hot weather. Cosmic Kale is particularly noteworthy because it's a beautiful landscape plant and tasty! New leaves are always sprouting from the base of Cosmic Kale so this plant stays full even if a few leaves are picked for dinner.

Ornamental Cabbage becomes more colorful as the weather cools down. These are edible, but they're not tasty. Unlike Kale and Cabbage, Ornamental Japanese Mustard needs to be protected from hard freezes, but they are very colorful and edible.

Ornamental Cabbage, Kale, & Mustard Cosmic Kale makes a big visual impact in the landscape and is very edible! Cosmic Kale's soft white margins and bumpy leaves will reach up to 3 feet high, and they'll reach up to 3 feet tall and stay colorful all winter long. Osaka Red Ornamental Cabbage will get more colorful after a few frosts. This plant will reach up to 2 feet tall which makes it a great choice for a colorful winter border. Although considered edible, it's not tasty. Osaka White Flowering Cabbage will develop a beautiful white center when frost arrives. This plant will only grow to about 2 feet tall. Although technically edible, it's not tasty. Peacock White Kale will develop an incredible white color when the weather cools down. In the meantime, the unique leaf texture adds beautiful fall and winter interest to the landscape. This plant will ultimately reach about a foot tall and is edible, but not tasty. Glamour Red ornamental cabbage gets redder as the season cools down. This plant will reach a few feet tall and adds a lot of pop into the winter garden. Technically edible, but not tasty. Red Kingdom Japanese Mustard is about as colorful as a plant can get! This plant looks like it could be from another planet, but it's perfectly suited for our South Carolina winter gardens. This plant is edible and is described as having a mild flavor. Many mustard varieties taste better after a light frost, but will not always last through the winter.

If you'd rather add color to your dinner than your garden, Red Romaine Lettuce and Freckled Lettuce are both great choices. These plants will require frost protection, but do well in the October garden because they reach maturity very quickly. The lettuce leaves look beautiful in the garden and can be enjoyed in a salad too. Romaine Lettuce requires cooler weather which is why late fall or early spring is the best time of year to plant these outdoors.

Young Red Romaine Lettuce

WLTX

Young Freckled Lettuce

WLTX

Swiss Chard grows best in cooler weather, but they can be grown in the summer too. While the leaves on Swiss Chard are a pretty standard, the stems on some varieties are as vibrant as it gets! Swiss chard are as tasty as they are beautiful (if you like swiss chard that is!). The plants will start to fade when the weather gets below freezing, but they'll often start growing again in the spring for one last round of greens before their life cycle ends.

Swiss Chard "Bright Lights"

WLTX

Magenta Swiss Chard

WLTX

Golden Swiss Chard

WLTX

If you're looking for an edible plant that gives color all year long, Rosemary, Thyme, and Sage are worth a spot in your yard. Rosemary grows into a fragrant large bush and can easy handle nighttime temperatures in the teens.

No fall dish is complete without Sage and as luck would have it, they're ready for picking in the fall (or any time of the year). Sage is evergreen during most South Carolina winters and come in green, red, variegated, and multi-color forms.

WLTX



Variegated Thyme looks small and fragile but can easily withstand heat, cold, and even drought when established. The while leaf margins found on the variegated variety adds some extra interest to a plant that's usually not grown for its looks.

wltx

Pansies are the standard for winter flower beds and for a good reason. Pansies bloom all winter long (and well into spring), come in endless colors, and the flowers are edible. You'll find a great supply of these in nurseries around the Midlands throughout the Autumn season.

Pansies

WLTX

Some colorful Autumn plants, like Croton and orchids will not survive the winter in South Carolina, but make great houseplants during the cooler winter months.

Fall is also a great time to plant most trees and shrubs because the winter season gives plants time to set roots down before the heat of summer returns. Typically, the South Carolina Midlands' experience the first freeze of the season in mid November.