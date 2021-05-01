Tornado damaged SC church on Christmas Eve

The weak tornado damaged a church and uprooted numerous trees.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Weather Service confirmed a weak tornado touched down Christmas Eve in Clarendon County, damaging a church and uprooting and snapping numerous trees.

According to the National Weather Service in Columbia, the tornado occurred about 7 miles southeast of Manning.

The tornado was rated an EF-1 with maximum wind speeds estimated at 90 mph. It was 50 yards wide and had a path of less than a half a mile.

Storm Summary:

A National Weather Service storm survey confirmed a weak EF-1 tornado with estimated maximum wind speeds around 90 mph near Baggette Crossroads in Clarendon County, SC.

The brief tornado, lasting approximately one minute, began in a field of pine trees east of Bloomville Road where it snapped and uprooted numerous pine trees.

The tornado then moved northeast causing damage to Holly Hill Missionary Baptist Church on Hidden Branch Drive.

Thin metal roofing was torn off part of the church and the wall on the east side of the fellowship hall collapsed.

More pine tree trunks snapped as the tornado crossed Hidden Branch Drive, with the tornado eventually dissipating before reaching Brewer Road.

Debris from the church was carried approximately 0.6 miles.

Katrice York contacted News 19 early December 26 asking if a tornado had it the area.

York sent us some images of the damaged church. The photos were forwarded to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday, the NWS confirmed the damage was from a tornado.

Last year was a very tough year for Holly Hill Missionary Baptist Church. According to York, the church’s pastor, Reverend O’Donald Dingle passed away on Thanksgiving Day.