Clarendon County getting ready for Isaias

A tropical storm warning was issued for Clarendon County on Monday.

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Officials in Clarendon County are getting ready for the possible impacts of Isaias.

Anthony Mack leads the area's emergency response.

"We've been in contact with our partners and they have taken steps to prepare their different agencies," Mack said. "We're prepared to deal with whatever comes our way."

They're not anticipating a need for shelters, but are working with the Red Cross to provide protective gear and safe housing should the need arise amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Mack, they'll be able to accommodate more than 200 people with social distancing measures in place at Manning High School, Walker Gamble Elementary School and the Clarendon One Resource Center.

"Plus there will be an isolated area for people who might show symptoms of COVID-19, so they will be isolated from the other general population," Mack said.

For now, they're monitoring the storm to determine if or when it would be appropriate to open the shelters and ask the public to be watchful as well.

"We're just monitoring the system," Mack said. "Based on the information provided to us by the National Weather Service, we don't anticipate significant impacts in Clarendon County."