As the country responds to the coronavirus (COVD-19), many cities and states have declared states of emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

After President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency in the Palmetto State.

Now, many Midlands school districts are modifying schedules to prevent the spread of the virus.

Here's a rundown of changes by county and school district.

Richland County

Richland School District One

All field trips for students have been suspended. This includes in-state travel, out-of-state travel and international travel.

All staff travel and face-to-face district professional development activities have been suspended.

Visitor and volunteer access to schools will be restricted to parents, guardians or approved emergency contacts only.

Parents, guardians or approved emergency contacts may visit their students in the front office only. Parents, guardians and emergency contacts will not be allowed into classrooms.

Students who are not in structured, district-sponsored afterschool programs will not be allowed to remain on school grounds after school.

All ThriveRichland play groups have been suspended.

School-sponsored activities/events that involve outside participants have been suspended.

Richland One afterschool programs, including afterschool child care, 21st Century, comprehensive remediation, SC Homework Center and athletics tutorial programs, are continuing to operate with certain restrictions.

Use of district facilities by external individuals and groups has been suspended.

Student internships, job shadowing and other field experiences at nursing homes and medical facilities have been suspended.

Find updates here.

Richland School District Two

The decision to close schools due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) would be made under direct guidance from the DHEC and the South Carolina Department of Education. At this time, there is no advisory to close schools in South Carolina.

In an effort to support social-distancing prevention measures, non-essential district-level events have been canceled or postponed through Spring Break.

Find updates here.

Lexington County

Lexington District One

The SAT offered at Lexington High School for March 14, 2020 has been canceled. Families will receive email notification from College Board with more information.

The district has suspended all out of state travel for students (including athletics) and all out of state professional development related travel for staff.

All internships, co-ops, or apprenticeships housed at any health care facility or affiliate where students would have contact with patients have been suspended.

The district has eliminated self-serve lines in cafeterias and the practice of having a common table with produce, etc. that students can pick up.

Find updates here.

Lexington District Two

All schools and district facilities are currently operating on normal schedules.

The district has canceled all field trips, regardless of location, through April 5. In addition, the district will not schedule any new field trips of any kind, regardless of location, through April 5. This applies to staff travel, as well.

At this time, there are no plans to cancel, change or expand spring break. The current dates are April 6-10.

Find updates here.

Lexington District Three

All schools and district facilities are currently operating on normal schedules.

Find updates here.

Lexington District Four

All schools and district facilities are currently operating on normal schedules.

If an announcement needs to be made regarding closures, the district will let you know as soon as possible via typical methods for notification – calls, emails, texts, web site and social media posts, and local media outlets.

Find updates here.

Lexington-Richland District Five

As of Wednesday, March 11, 2020, no closures are planned or required for School District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties.

Any announcements regarding school closures will be communicated in a timely manner to parents and staff, using our automated system, the district website, social media and local news outlets.

Find updates here.

Calhoun County

Calhoun County Public Schools

All schools and district facilities are currently operating on normal schedules.

Find updates here.

Clarendon County

Clarendon District One

All schools and district facilities are currently operating on normal schedules.

If updates are necessary, the district will use the automated telephone calling system for parents and guardians, as well as the district’s website and social media.

Find updates here.

Clarendon District Two

All schools and district facilities are currently operating on normal schedules.

Find updates here.

Clarendon District Three

All schools and district facilities are currently operating on normal schedules.

Any changes will be announced on the the district website and social media pages.

Find updates here.

Fairfield County

Fairfield County Schools

All schools and district facilities are currently operating on normal schedules.

Find updates here.

Kershaw County

Kershaw County School District

On Friday, Governor Henry McMaster closed all schools in the Kershaw County School District (KCSD) for two weeks. The closure also includes all school-related activities.

KCSD officials said that students will participate in eLearning activities starting Monday. KCSD principals and teachers will be in touch with students to provide additional details on student lessons.

During the closure, student breakfast and lunch will be served at three designated sites: Blaney Elementary, Camden High and North Central Middle.

The school district has 1:1 capability in grades K-12 and is a pilot district approved by the Education Oversight Committee to use eLearning for inclement weather days.

Find updates here.

Lee County

Lee County School District

All schools and district facilities are currently operating on normal schedules.

Find updates here.

Newberry County

School District of Newberry County

All schools and district facilities are currently operating on normal schedules.

Find updates here.

Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County School District

All schools and district facilities are currently operating on normal schedules.

Find updates here.

Sumter County

Sumter County School District

The district has suspended all in-state and out-of-state travel for employees and students until further notice, and all after-school events besides athletics.

After-school events that are canceled include concerts, family nights and PTA meetings.

Find updates here.

