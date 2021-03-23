Clouds stick around with warmer temperatures

Pollen levels will remain in the high range over the next several days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It will be mostly cloudy over the next several days. Temperatures will be on a warming trend. Rain chances will increase for the end of the week and into the weekend.

It was a sunny start to the workweek. Temperatures made it into the lower to middle 70s for most of the area Monday. It will be a little cooler today with highs in upper 60s for most of the Midlands. A few locations may climb into the lower 70s.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. Lows will be in the middle 50s Wednesday morning.

The clouds will hang around Wednesday. There may be a small chance of an isolated shower. High temperatures will return to above-normal levels. Wednesday afternoon highs will be in the middle 70s.

Temperatures will be even warmer Thursday, even with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s Thursday afternoon. An isolated shower will be possible, but most of the area will remain dry.

There will be a chance for showers and storms Friday afternoon, but the threat of severe weather appears to be low. Highs will be in the lower 80s for the last day of the workweek.

A few showers and storms will be possible Saturday. Scattered showers are expected Sunday.

Dry weather returns for Monday. High temperatures will be seasonable.

Pollen Forecast: