Clouds decrease, quiet weather returns

Temperatures will be running below normal Friday and through the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front will move through the area today, this will bring an end to any rain. Cool, dry weather will return to the Midlands this afternoon and Friday. A few extra clouds will be possible Saturday, but the weekend should be dry and cool. The dry, pleasant weather should continue into the workweek. Temperatures will gradually moderate.

The clouds should continue to decrease this afternoon. It will be quiet over the next few days, unlike Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be breezy today with winds out of the west at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 70s for daytime highs.

Friday morning will be clear and cool with lows in the middle 40s. Some areas could drop into the upper 30s. Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny and windy. Winds will be out of the west at 15-20 mph with some stronger gusts. Highs Friday afternoon will top out in the middle 60s.

A few extra clouds will be possible Saturday. Some of the high-resolution models have a chance for some light rain, but we will keep our forecast dry. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s Saturday. This would be well-below our average high of 74 degrees.

We will have to watch for a frost Sunday morning and/or Monday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s both mornings.

High temperatures Sunday will rebound into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. It will be even warmer Monday as temperatures begin to moderate.